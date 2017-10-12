October 12, 2017

OBAMA DIDN’T BELIEVE IN CONSEQUENCES: Politico: China Abducted American With Impunity. “The circumstances surrounding this incident eerily parallel a similar one in Moscow that also occurred on President Obama’s watch. In that case, it was Russia’s FSB that roughed up an American official suspected of espionage on U.S. diplomatic grounds. In both cases, Obama officials took pains to hide the incident from public view while protesting through official channels—though that didn’t stop Moscow from publicly releasing footage of the brawl to humiliate Washington and score propaganda points at home. Indeed, the Politico story fits into a disturbing pattern of brazen provocations by rival spy services during the Obama years—provocations that were protested in private but never publicly exposed or avenged.”

Yeah, he was willing to say “If they bring a knife to the fight, we bring a gun” — but only about Republicans.