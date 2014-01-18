October 12, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

● Trump wages war on the First Amendment.

—Headline, Salon, yesterday.

● Let’s nationalize Fox News: Imagining a very different media. Bye, Rush! If corporate media disappeared, and the people had their voices heard, here’s what it might look like.

—Headline and subhead, Salon, January 18, 2014.

● Let’s nationalize Amazon and Google: Publicly funded technology built Big Tech. They’re huge and ruthless and define our lives. They’re close to monopolies. Let’s make them public utilities.

—Headline and subhead, Salon, July 8, 2014.

And don’t get 2014 Salon started on what it wanted to do to the indie film circuit.

Amazing how Trump has Democrats rediscovering the glories of the first amendment, huh? To paraphrase Samuel Johnson, depend upon it, sir, when a Democrat knows he is to have a Republican administration for at least the next four years, it concentrates his mind wonderfully on the concept of federalism and limiting the power of government.