October 11, 2017

HOLLYWOOD ENDING:

Heh, indeed.™

Incidentally, as the Huffington Post notes, Weinstein’s Miramax* was the first American distributor of the Woodman’s post-Mia Farrow movies after his early ’90s three-picture deal with Columbia-TriStar was complete: “Weinstein Helped Woody Allen Save His Career After Abuse Allegations.”

Exit quote: Allen being “‘Shunned by Hollywood means nothing to Miramax,’ Weinstein told the L.A. Times. ‘We’re talking about a comic genius.'”

* Then-owned by the Walt Disney Corporation, to add to the full horror.