RON RADOSH ON PBS’S VIETNAM WAR DOCUMENTARY: How Burns and Novick Fail to Portray Ho Chi Minh Accurately.

Despite their claims, some of which you will hear in the documentary, Ho Chi Minh had not the slightest interest in the Declaration of Independence. His only concern was to use it as a tool to help neutralize the United States and to keep them out of his way in attaining his goal of a unified Communist nation.