October 11, 2017

IT REALLY ENDED IN 2003 WHEN THEY BACKSTABBED US ON IRAQ: The Downfall of the American-Turkish Alliance.

Americans generally take it for granted that they can travel where they want, when they want. In the “Global Passport Power Rank,” U.S. passports are usually near the top, with visa-free or visa-on-arrival travel for virtually every country in the world. Only rogue states and American adversaries like Iran, Cuba, North Korea, and Syria pose much of a challenge for Americans looking to go abroad. But today, America’s NATO ally Turkey joins that list.

Well, Turkey’s looking a lot more like that list in other ways, too.