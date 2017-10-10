October 10, 2017

LIGHTS OUT: S. Korea close to developing ‘blackout bomb.’

South Korea has secured technologies to build a non-lethal graphite bomb which can paralyze the North’s power systems in case of war, military sources said Sunday.

The so-called “blackout bomb” works by spreading chemically treated carbon graphite filaments over electric facilities to short-circuit and disrupt the power grid.

The weapon has been developed by the Agency for Defense Development as key part of South Korea’s pre-emptive strike program called Kill Chain.

“All technologies for the development of a graphite bomb led by the ADD have been secured. It is in the stage where we can build the bombs anytime,” a military official said.