BREXIT BLUES: A year ago I wrote that the UK and the EU were in a prisoners’ dilemma over Brexit. As negotiations grind to a halt and a “No Deal” Brexit is looking more likely, that still seems to be the case. There’s clearly a win-win position here, but the EU side especially doesn’t seem interested in it. More on this from Julian Jessop, the Chief Economist at the Institute of Economic Affairs, at the Telegraph (free registration required).