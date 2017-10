THE BAD HEADLINE: Oil rises to $56 on Saudi export cut.

But under the headline, this: “In the United States, some production remains offline following Hurricane Nate, lending additional support.”

Yes, oil prices are up — but only up to about half of where OPEC would really like them to be, and even that hike might be artificially (and temporarily) inflated by Hurricane Nate.

Have you hugged a fracker today?