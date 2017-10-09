October 9, 2017

EUGENE VOLOKH ON TWITTER’S BAN OF MARSHA BLACKBURN’S AD:

Twitter advertising policies indeed forbid “Inflammatory or provocative content which is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction,” though it’s hard to see what political ads these days wouldn’t “evoke a strong negative reaction” or be seen as “inflammatory or provocative” by some. . . .

Internet site operators, such as Twitter, have the same First Amendment rights as newspapers and other fully protected media, and that would include the right to choose what not to publish.

Nonetheless, how users should react to private company decisions such as this is an interesting and important question; and it will also be interesting to see how Twitter applies its policy to other political ads.