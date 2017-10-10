October 10, 2017
SMART: Walmart’s Latest Attempt at Making Life Easier and Getting You Off Amazon.
Through Walmart’s Mobile Express Returns, beginning next month, Walmart customers can use the retailer’s app to initiate a return, completing the process by dropping the item off at any store’s Mobile Express Lane and scanning the app’s QR code.
The new mobile returns will be available first for Walmart.com purchases, with in-store purchases added early next year. Walmart also said it’s currently planning a similar returns process for items purchased from third-party sellers on Walmart.com.
Additionally, beginning in December, for some items like shampoo and cosmetics, Walmart customers can be refunded on the app without needing to return the item to stores at all.
It’s become popular in some circles to threaten antitrust against Amazon, but before going down that road it might behoove us to see what else Walmart (and others) come up with.