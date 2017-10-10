October 10, 2017

I DON’T THINK WE LIVE IN A “MALAISE ERA.” The 2017 F350 Platinum Is a Malaise-Era Luxury Car for the Horse-Trailer Crowd. But as some InstaPundit readers were commenting not long ago, the luxury car of today is an SUV or fancy pickup. ” Think about that for a minute. Ford offers three different takes on an ultra-luxury truck above the Lariat trim that was top of the heap just 20 years ago. You can’t say they aren’t paying attention to what buyers want.”

But: “The only real downside is that your neighbors and friends are going to expect you to help them move.”