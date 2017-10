LEFTIES LOVE VIOLENCE: @Twitter openly shames Steve Scalise, who barely survived a Leftist assassin’s attack, for not learning his lesson.

Plus: “The collective shrug after this shooting was most deeply troubling thing to me of 2017. The news moved on in two days. No soul searching.” To be fair, you have to have a soul first.

Flashback: James T. Hodgkinson, Attempted Assassin Of Steve Scalise, Already Being Erased From History.