TWITTER MAKES A BIG IN-KIND DONATION TO MARSHA BLACKBURN’S CAMPAIGN: She’ll get far more attention — for free — after they censored her ad than she would have gotten before.

.@Twitter shut down our video ad, claiming it's "inflammatory" & "negative." Join me in standing up to Silicon Valley → RETWEET our message! pic.twitter.com/K3w4AMgW6i — Marsha Blackburn (@VoteMarsha) October 9, 2017

Here’s the AP story. The objectionable bit was where she talked about the sale of aborted “baby body parts.” According to Twitter, that was “deemed an inflammatory statement that is likely to evoke a strong negative reaction.”