RELATIONSHIP ADVICE FROM JUDGY BITCH: “In truth, it’s not that hard to compete with sluts. What you’ll need are some domestic skills and a sense of loyalty to match your man’s.” “Food, clean clothes, tidy room, sex and a shoulder to lean on. Yep, it’s really that simple. That’s how you compete with sluts. Be a wife. Be a woman.”

This sounds like it might lead to something hardcore and revolutionary, like sandwich-making.