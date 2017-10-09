October 9, 2017

OH NO! Grand Cayman’s Kittiwake Is Toppled by Tropical Storm. “According to eyewitness reports Sunday, October 8, the popular shipwreck has been toppled on its port side. It may also be resting on the nearby reef. Jason Washington, who dived the wreck on Sunday, told Cayman 27 the Kittiwake is now 20 feet deeper. Local divers confirm the Cayman Islands Tourist Association has closed the wreck to divers, fearing it may be unstable.”

I dove the Kittiwake, and did this undersea video for PJTV, a few years back.