October 9, 2017

WE CAN HOPE: Why Trump Will Decertify The JCPOA Iran Nuke Deal On Thurs.

The beltway buzz is the Trump administration will use the two-month window and the leverage built by the lack of certification to try and negotiate a fix of the deal’s worst flaws. Indeed, there were unsubstantiated Reuters reports at the end of last week that Iran has signaled to France and Britain that it is willing to have talks about its ballistic missile program.

The biggest reason for the President’s decision not to certify may be the IAEA’s recent announcement that has been unable to verify “Section T” of the agreement, which outlines “Activities which could contribute to the design and development of a nuclear explosive device”