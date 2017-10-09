October 9, 2017

DEFENSE FOR ME BUT NOT FOR THEE: Dem Charlie Rangel Says Law-Abiding Citizens Don’t Need Guns, Stuns When Asked About What He ‘Deserves.’

Rangel told the Daily Caller he was “glad” to hear that it was difficult to get a concealed permit in his home state of New York. He even went on to say he wouldn’t want the law-abiding residents of his Harlem district to be able to carry. “I wouldn’t want them to have it,” he said.

Rangel’s comments come amid reports that NYPD officials accepted bribes in exchange for gun licenses and special privileges.

“Law-abiding citizens just shouldn’t have to carry a gun,” Rangel added. “You’re not gonna push me in that direction.”

But when the Daily Caller reminded Rangel that he and other members of Congress are protected by armed U.S. Capitol Police, he revealed his true feelings on the subject.

“Well, that’s a little different. I think we deserve — I think we need to be protected down here,” the Democrat admitted.