LOOKS USEFUL: Honda’s Disaster Zone Robot Is a Rescue Hero In Development. “The E2 has five eyes. Two are Hokuyo laser rangefinders. There’s also a monocular camera with a synchronized LED flash, a SR4000 time of flight camera, and a stereo camera combined with an infrared light projector. E2 is dustproof, splashproof, can operate between 14 and 104 °F.”