«
»

October 9, 2017

WELL, HARVEY STILL HAS A FEW FLACKS ON THE PAYROLL, I GUESS: New York Magazine says: “Right Wing Tries to Paint Harvey Weinstein As a Democratic Problem.”

“I never thought of Julian Assange as ‘right wing.’ Not everyone who has a problem with the Democratic Party is right wing, though I’m very familiar with the way Democrats ‘try to paint’ their critics as right wing.”

Related (From Ed): “New York magazine had the Harvey Weinstein story — or nearly had it — a year ago but didn’t run anything after the movie mogul and his team of lawyers and p.r. consultants intervened.”

Is there nothing the Vast Right Wing Conspiracy can’t do!

Posted by Glenn Reynolds at 7:33 am