October 9, 2017

WELL, HARVEY STILL HAS A FEW FLACKS ON THE PAYROLL, I GUESS: New York Magazine says: “Right Wing Tries to Paint Harvey Weinstein As a Democratic Problem.”

“I never thought of Julian Assange as ‘right wing.’ Not everyone who has a problem with the Democratic Party is right wing, though I’m very familiar with the way Democrats ‘try to paint’ their critics as right wing.”

Related (From Ed): “New York magazine had the Harvey Weinstein story — or nearly had it — a year ago but didn’t run anything after the movie mogul and his team of lawyers and p.r. consultants intervened.”

Is there nothing the Vast Right Wing Conspiracy can’t do!