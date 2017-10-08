October 8, 2017

THE GUILD PROTECTS ITS OWN: SNL creator Lorne Michaels reveals the show gave Harvey Weinstein a pass, despite trying out a joke at his expense that got a ‘big reaction’ in dress rehearsal:

Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels has seemingly admitted the show chose not to roast Harvey Weinstein because the embattled film heavyweight is from New York.

When Michaels was asked as he was leaving SNL’s after-party at 4am why the show avoided the Weinstein controversy, the producer smiled and responded: ‘It’s a New York thing.’

‘I remember a joke being made about him during Weekend Update… I don’t remember the joke, I just remember that it got a big reaction from the audience,’ an audience member revealed.