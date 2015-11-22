October 8, 2017

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NO GUARANTEE OF FUTURE RESULTS:

Then: “Every survivor of sexual assault deserves to be heard, believed, and supported.”

—Hillary Clinton(!), November 22nd, 2015.

Now? Not so much:

In making her announcement on Twitter, Ms. Bloom did not offer an explanation for her resignation. The tactics and tenor of her defense of Mr. Weinstein have varied, and there were often substantial differences in her public and private statements. The emails, viewed by The New York Times, reveal that at least two board members did not approve of her approach. As the board convened an emergency phone meeting on Thursday evening to address the allegations, published in an investigation by The Times, Ms. Bloom sent an email to board members attacking the article. She outlined a plan that involved “more and different reporting,” including “photos of several of the accusers in very friendly poses with Harvey after his alleged misconduct.”

—“Lisa Bloom, Lawyer Advising Harvey Weinstein, Resigns Amid Criticism From Board Members,” the New York Times, yesterday.

Hollywood in 2014: “Hollywood PSA: ‘It’s On Us’ to Stop Sexual Assault.”

Rob Reiner, yesterday: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯

Audience member at LBJ movie screener: In the wake of what we learned about Harvey Weinstein, how can that still be happening in 2017 and what can your community do about it? Rob Reiner: What can my community do? Listen, this is happening in every workplace in America. I mean, you have Fox News. I mean, this is — you talk about sexual harassment. That goes on and it’s disgusting. It’s disgusting, you know? And the thing to do about it is to – how about this? Harvey Weinstein funded this movie The Hunting Ground. How do you do that? I mean, you know. That’s something that we all have to — you know, we have to create these safe atmospheres where women can come forward and say what they need to say in order to get these things — but this kind of stuff is going on in every industry. It’s not just Hollywood. He’s one schmuck who did what he did but you know, there’s lot of great people in Hollywood that don’t do that kind of stuff.

“So there are a lot of fine people among those sexual harassers who run Hollywood? Is that what we’re hearing?”, Twitchy adds.

Incidentally, as Sopan Deb of the New York Times notes, Lawrence Wright of the New Yorker, the moderator of the event “teed up multiple questions about Trump. Didn’t ask about Weinstein. Good on the audience member for asking.”