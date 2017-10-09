October 9, 2017

HIGHER EDUCATION BUBBLE UPDATE: Justice Department confirms Harvard affirmative action probe: The Justice Department has formally launched an investigation into whether Harvard University uses discriminatory policies when admitting new students. And note this disgracefully dishonest response to an investigation of discrimination against Asian students: “It speaks volumes that Jeff Sessions’ Justice Department is prioritizing attacking affirmative action at a time when white nationalists are marching openly in the streets.”

