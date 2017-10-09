October 9, 2017

HOWIE CARR: On Harvey Weinstein, Dems’ silence isn’t golden.

What a difference a year makes — remember when the “Access Hollywood” tapes came out last October?

The Social Justice Warriors of Hollywood, the Democrats and the alt-left media collectively went crazy. Donald Trump was the absolute worst person in the world, for talking about sexual harassment.

But now, 365 days later, a vulgar, obese Hollywood mogul named Harvey Weinstein is outed by The New York Times (of all outlets!) as a serial sexual predator, with at least eight settlements under his 55-inch belt for harassment.

And the reaction among the Beautiful People in both Hollywood and D.C. is … crickets.

As one of Weinstein’s victims, actress Rose McGowan, tweeted out Friday: “Ladies of Hollywood, your silence is deafening.”