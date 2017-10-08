October 8, 2017
DON’T TAKE MARRIAGE ADVICE FROM THESE WOMEN. OR ANY OTHER KIND OF ADVICE, REALLY. When making a sandwich is a crime against feminism.
WHEN young Sydney mother Maddie asked her closed Facebook group of 26,186 mothers for some tasty alternatives to sandwiches for her husband’s lunches, she wasn’t expecting the backlash.
“I would love to hear what other mums make their hubbies for lunch and snacks throughout the work day,” she posted on Tuesday. “We are getting over sandwiches.”
You would think she’d asked for a hemlock recipe, judging by the torrent of scolding which erupted.
She was nothing but a “slave” and a “1950s housewife”.
She was “weird” and no one in their right mind or a “pink fit” would do something so demeaning as make their husband lunch. Let alone snacks.
“Your husband is a grown up and you’re not his mother”, wrote one member of the North Shore Mums Facebook group.
“My husband can make his own damn lunch.”
“I make my husband the same thing he makes me. Nothing!!”
They sound lovely. And caring. Plus:
“I’m actually so devastated about some of these comments,” wrote Maddie.
She and her husband are saving up to buy their first home and, “he works in an extremely physically demanding job, he does housework, he cooks dinner every second night… He gets up in the middle of the night with our Bub. He is a champion.
“The least I can do is make him a bloody sandwich. I love my man, he deserves to eat lunch and we can’t afford to eat out.”
She sounds like a keeper, but looking at the other comments it’s easy to see why a lot of men have gone on strike.