October 7, 2017

CLAUDIA ROSETT: The Kerfuffle Before The Storm. “That mysterious locution produced a spate of stories speculating sardonically on what the president meant. We’re now hearing a similar round of mockery. But this was no late-night typo in a tweet, and while offended members of the media default to derision, it’s worth considering that the president quite likely sent a useful message to an audience that extends way beyond the White House press corps.”

Yes, Austin Bay made a similar point. But as that scholar Ben Rhodes informed us, the political press is made up of 27 year olds who literally know nothing.