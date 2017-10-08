October 8, 2017

CALIFORNIA HAS QUITE AN INTERESTING TAKE ON “PROGRESSIVISM:”

US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) on Friday threatened more immigration raids in California’s neighborhoods and worksites one day after Gov. Jerry Brown signed into law new restrictions on how local police work with federal immigration authorities.

The legislation, known as SB54, made California the largest US jurisdiction to punch back against the Trump administration’s anti-sanctuary measures. Last week, ICE acknowledged it had intentionally targeted sanctuary cities in its most recent raids.

Tom Homan, ICE acting director, said SB54 makes California a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants, including those who have committed crimes, and nearly eliminates all cooperation with local police and its agents.

“ICE will have no choice but to conduct at-large arrests in local neighborhoods and at worksites, which will inevitably result in additional collateral arrests,” Homan said in a statement. “Instead of focusing on arrests at jails and prisons where transfers are safer for ICE officers and the community.”

Undocumented immigrants who have committed no crimes but are detained by ICE during an operation are considered collateral arrests. Homan also said ICE will likely have to hold people arrested in California in detention centers outside the state, far from family and support they may have in the Golden State.

SB54 “will undermine public safety and hinder ICE from performing its federally mandated mission,” Homan said. “The governor is simply wrong when he claims otherwise.”