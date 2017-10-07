October 7, 2017

YOU KNOW, YOU’D THINK A CITY THAT’S BASICALLY UNDERWATER WOULD DO A BETTER JOB ON ITS DRAINAGE: Nate aims at New Orleans amid worries about drainage system. “It was one of two flash floods this past summer that led to revelations about personnel and equipment problems at the New Orleans Sewerage and Water Board, the agency that runs the pumping system that drains the city. Some pumps weren’t working. Some turbines that provide power to the pumps were down. There weren’t enough people on hand to man the system.”