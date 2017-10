I DIDN’T LIKE THIS THE LAST TIME, AND I’M NOT EXCITED ABOUT THE REMAKE: Hurricane Nate Strengthening Hours Away From Gulf Coast LandfalI; Storm Surge, Destructive Winds, Flooding Rain Ahead. A Cat 2 at most, they say, but still an awful lot of rain and surge. I’m less than thriled with the path that shows it passing over Knoxville, where we don’t really need the rain.