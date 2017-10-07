October 7, 2017

INTERESTING CHANGE OF STRATEGERY FOR DEMOCRATS:

● Kerry in 2004: “Can I get me a huntin’ license here?”

● Obama in 2008:

“I just want to be absolutely clear, alright. So I don’t want any misunderstanding. When ya’ll go home and you’re talking to your buddies, and they say, “Ah, he wants to take my gun away,” you’ve heard it here — I’m on television so everybody knows it — I believe in the Second Amendment. I believe in people’s lawful right to bear arms. I will not take your shotgun away. I will not take your rifle away. I won’t take your handgun away. … So, there are some common-sense gun safety laws that I believe in. But I am not going to take your guns away. So if you want to find an excuse not to vote for me, don’t use that one. Cause that just ain’t true.”

Narrator voice: it was true.

Fast-forward to this week, post Vegas:

● Nancy Pelosi in 2017: “They’re going to say ‘you give them a bump stock, it’s going to be a slippery slope.’ I certainly hope so.”

● New York Times fauxcon Bret Stephens: “Repeal the Second Amendment. I have never understood the conservative fetish for the Second Amendment.”

● Democrat operative with a lavalier, NBC’s Katy Tur agrees with Stephens, suggests repealing 2nd amendment should be Democrats’ end goal.

● Original NYT RINO David Brooks:

“Too often, the people who have been the spokesperson for gun control have been Michael Bloomberg and, frankly, Jimmy Kimmel,” he said “And I like Michael Bloomberg. I like Jimmy Kimmel’s show. But they shouldn’t be the face because everybody’s cultural awarenesses get up when it’s a New York mayor or a Hollywood star. And it has to come from people who own guns in this country.”

Well gee, if you don’t like Bloomberg and Kimmel, how ‘bout Nancy Pelosi? This is an interesting turn for the Democrats going forward. Who will believe them if and when they utter the we’re just everyday folks, we’re not coming for your guns lies that Kerry and Obama uttered during their campaigns?