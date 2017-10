JIMMY KIMMEL’S REIGN AS “AMERICA’S CONSCIENCE” WAS CERTAINLY A BRIEF ONE:

● Shot: How Jimmy Kimmel became America’s conscience.

—Headline, CNN, Tuesday.

● Chaser: Late-Night Hosts Ignore Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Scandal.

—Headline, Big Hollywood, today.

As John Nolte writes at Big Hollywood, “Silence is Complicity – The Powerful Said Nothing as Harvey Weinstein’s Alleged Victims Piled Up,” and many are still silent even as the dam breaks.