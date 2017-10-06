October 6, 2017

BIG BADDA-BOOM: Why Tactical Nuclear Weapons Are Still A Thing.

Tactical nukes are a vital part of the deterrence mix. If Superpower A only has strategic nukes, then Rogue Nation B might be tempted to risk using a tactical nuke (or chemical weapon) of his own, gambling that Superpower A wouldn’t risk Global Thermonuclear War over a non-strategic nuclear matter. If Superpower A has the ability to respond in a “smaller” way, more in kind, and with less risk of escalation, then Rogue Nation B ought to be deterred into keeping their nukes holstered.