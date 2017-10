BANG UP DAY YESTERDAY, SHOW BUSINESS: These boots are made for…firing squads? Nancy Sinatra calls for execution of ‘murderous’ NRA members.

Since the NRA contains about 5,000,000 members, “Sinatra is calling for mass murder worse than Rwanda, Armenia, Bosnia, Cambodia, etc. But not quite the Holocaust, so there is that,” Alex Griswald tweets.

So she’s got that going for her at least, which is nice.