October 6, 2017

LOOK OUT RACHEL DOLEZAL AND TALCUM X, THERE’S COMPETITION: ‘I’m getting an African nose’: White German glamour model with 32S breasts who has turned her skin brown reveals she plans more surgery and is heading to Africa to ‘learn to be black.’

With her think German accent and halting command of the English language, the video interview embedded in the above London Daily Mail article is pretty astonishing.

Perhaps they and Elizabeth Warren should simply all go to the Gap.

Or perhaps this idea, also found in the Insta-archives searching for Dolezal material is even better: “Al Sharpton peels back the mask, reveals himself as Marty Cohen from Piscataway, New Jersey, and we all go home.”