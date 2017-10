FOURTH WOMAN COMES FORWARD TO ACCUSE DIRECTOR ROMAN POLANSKI OF RAPE.

Why are Democrat-run industries such cesspits of sexual predation?

UPDATE: As Alex Griswald of the Washington Free Beacon tweets, “Well, this op-ed makes a lot more sense now.” The headline of the 2009 article at the London Independent* says it all:

Harvey Weinstein: Polanski has served his time and must be freed

* Yes, the “Snowfalls are now a thing of the past” guys. Can they pick ’em, or what?