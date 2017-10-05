October 5, 2017

ANN ALTHOUSE ON HARVEY WEINSTEIN: “And the idea that he’s going to make it all up to us by going after the NRA and Trump — disgusting. And to drag his mother and his Bar Mitzvah into it. A Bar Mitzvah signifies that you became a man when you were 13 years old and you became responsible for your actions. It’s 52 years later, and you’re assembling a team to help you figure out the basics of human behavior and you’re trying to distract us with accusations against the NRA and the President of the United States. Grotesque.”

From the comments: “This is what a deplorable looks like.”