October 6, 2017

THE “INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY” JUST KEEPS LOOKING WORSE: Russian hackers stole NSA tools using Kaspersky antivirus: report.

Russian state hackers stole a collection of National Security Agency hacking tools and other documents from the personal computer of an agency contractor who had taken the classified documents home from work, reports The Wall Street Journal.

The reported breach took place in 2015 but wasn’t discovered until spring of last year.

The Journal reports that the hackers identified the documents through Kaspersky Lab antivirus software. The Department of Homeland Security recently barred federal agencies from using Kaspersky products due to security concerns but has been tight-lipped about what intelligence linked the popular, Moscow-based computer security firm to specific intelligence operations.