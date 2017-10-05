October 5, 2017

A CIVIL RIGHTS VICTORY: DC won’t take concealed carry fight to Supreme Court. “After days of consulting with the mayor’s office and city council members, D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine has reportedly decided not to fight a ruling that effectively strikes down the District’s strict law that makes it difficult for gun owners to get concealed carry permits. . . . The law, which requires that people show “good reason” to carry a concealed weapon before they can get a permit, suffered a setback in July when a divided three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit ruled that it infringes on residents’ Second Amendment rights. D.C. officials later asked the Court of Appeals to rehear the case as a full court. However, in a brief order last week, the court said it would not reconsider the ruling, leaving the city’s attorney general with no choice but to take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court or back down.”

Always nice to see DC back down — to freedom.