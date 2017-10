TO BE FAIR, THAT’S PRETTY MUCH ALL THEY’VE GOT: After Las Vegas, Democrats Send In The Clowns. “Gun control is not as much about guns as it is about control. Even anti-gun leftists are coming to this conclusion.” Yes, the goal is to humiliate the deplorables and show them who’s boss. It’s not about safety, it’s about cultural warfare.

Related: Hate From The Left.