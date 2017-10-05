October 5, 2017

“THREE UNITED STATES ARMY SPECIAL FORCES WERE KILLED AND TWO WERE WOUNDED ON WEDNESDAY IN AN AMBUSH IN NIGER while on a training mission with troops from that nation in northwestern Africa, American military officials said…All five American soldiers were Green Berets, said two United States military officials. The attack took place 120 miles north of Niamey, the capital of Niger, near the border with Mali, where militants with Al Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb, an affiliate of Al Qaeda, have conducted cross-border raids. Niger’s troops were also believed to have suffered casualties, but details were not immediately known.”