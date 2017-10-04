October 4, 2017

LAS VEGAS STRIP SHOOTER TARGETED AVIATION FUEL TANKS, SOURCE SAYS: “The bullets left holes, but did not penetrate the two circular white tanks, sparing the nearby Route 91 Harvest country music festival from a potentially massive explosion, the source said Wednesday…Paddock, a 64-year-old Mesquite resident, had broken two windows in his 32nd-floor suite — one in line with the concert site and the other with a direct view of the fuel tanks, the source said. The bases of private aircraft operators are close to the tanks.”

