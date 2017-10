ALL FIVE LIVING EX-PRESIDENTS WILL ATTEND HURRICANE RELIEF CONCERT AT TEXAS A&M.

As Iowahawk tweets, “You haven’t lived till you’ve seen a Jimmy Carter 15 minute bass solo.”

I’m a bit miffed – I offered the four original members some pretty serious money for a reunion performance back in 2007 when our late-lamented hourly show kicked off its three year run on satellite radio.