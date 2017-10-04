October 4, 2017

I BLAME THE RUSSIANS: Google and Facebook Have Failed Us: The world’s most powerful information gatekeepers neglected their duties in Las Vegas. Again. “In the crucial early hours after the Las Vegas mass shooting, it happened again: Hoaxes, completely unverified rumors, failed witch hunts, and blatant falsehoods spread across the internet. But they did not do so by themselves: They used the infrastructure that Google and Facebook and YouTube have built to achieve wide distribution. These companies are the most powerful information gatekeepers that the world has ever known, and yet they refuse to take responsibility for their active role in damaging the quality of information reaching the public.”

I used to feel differently, but after everything I’ve heard about “fake news,” Russian election-meddling, etc., the conclusion is unavoidable: To protect national security, President Trump must nationalize Google, Facebook, and Twitter, and place them under close control by the Executive Branch. It’s the logical response to everything I’ve been hearing since he was elected.