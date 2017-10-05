October 5, 2017

IT’S THE JOOOOOS: Erdogan points out Mossad’s role in northern Iraq poll.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan pointed out the role of Israeli intelligence agency Mossad in the recently-held illegitimate referendum in northern Iraq.

Speaking at a joint news conference with his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani in capital Tehran, Erdogan said: “What is the referendum organized by northern Iraq’s regional administration for? No country in the world apart from Israel recognizes it.

“A decision made at the table with Mossad is not legitimate, it is illegitimate.”