October 4, 2017

KNOWN WOLF: Man charged in Edmonton attacks was ordered deported from U.S. in 2011.

The Somali refugee accused of stabbing an Edmonton police constable on the weekend and running down four pedestrians was ordered to be deported from the United States in 2011 by a U.S. immigration judge, CBC News has learned.

In July 2011, U.S. Customs and Border Protection transferred Abdulahi Hasan Sharif into the custody of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement at Otay Mesa Detention Center in San Diego, Calif., according to Jennifer D. Elzea, acting press secretary for the ICE office of public affairs.

Two months later, on Sept. 22, 2011, an immigration judge ordered Sharif removed to Somalia. Sharif waived his right to appeal that decision.

But Sharif was released on Nov. 23, 2011, on an ICE order of supervision, “due to a lack of likelihood of his removal in the reasonably foreseeable future,” Elzea said in a statement to CBC News.