«
»

October 4, 2017

CLEANING UP THE EPA MESS: Reuters has seen the EPA’s proposal to replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan that was a major part of the last administration’s war on coal. That unlawful power grab would have raised the price of energy for most people and shuttered power plants to achieve a reduction in global warming of 0.02 degrees C by 2100. However, as EPA is actually following the law on regulations, which takes time, the various court cases could do the job before the administrative repeal winds its way through the process.

Posted by Iain Murray at 10:45 am