October 4, 2017

CLEANING UP THE EPA MESS: Reuters has seen the EPA’s proposal to replace the Obama-era Clean Power Plan that was a major part of the last administration’s war on coal. That unlawful power grab would have raised the price of energy for most people and shuttered power plants to achieve a reduction in global warming of 0.02 degrees C by 2100. However, as EPA is actually following the law on regulations, which takes time, the various court cases could do the job before the administrative repeal winds its way through the process.