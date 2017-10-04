October 4, 2017

OMNISHAMBLES: British Prime Minister Teresa May was supposed to begin the fight back against Jeremy Corbyn’s extreme leftist Labour Party in her speech to the Conservative Party Conference today. Things didn’t go as planned. A BBC comedian handed her the British equivalent of a pink slip right at the beginning (questions are already being asked about security). Then she broke out in a coughing fit that just wouldn’t stop, apparently brought on by a hectic schedule of interviews today. And to top it all, letters started falling off the slogan behind her. And for those of us who care about policy, there was a lot of interventionist “the government is here to help” in the speech, something Ronald Reagan could have warned her against. I can hear the sound of Corbyn laughing from here.