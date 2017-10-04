October 4, 2017

THIS IS THE GUY DEBBIE WASSERMAN SCHULTZ AND OTHER HOUSE DEMS HAD HANDLING THEIR SECRETS: Wasserman Schultz IT Aide Allegedly Bragged He Paid Pakistani Police For Protection.

A now-indicted IT aide to various House Democrats was sending money and gifts to government officials in Pakistan and received protection from the Pakistani police, multiple relatives claim.

A Democratic aide also said Imran Awan personally bragged to him that he could have people tortured in Pakistan. Awan’s lawyer acknowledged that he was sending money to a member of the Faisalabad police department, but said there was a good explanation.

The relatives said Awan and his brothers were also sending IT equipment, such as iPhones, to the country during the same period in which fraudulent purchase orders for that equipment were allegedly placed in the House, and in which congressional equipment apparently went missing. . . .

A source close to the investigation, who was not unauthorized to comment publicly, said the FBI generated suspicious activity reports on the suspects that were hundreds of pages long, based on their large cash deposits and international transfers.

A fellow Democratic House IT aide, speaking on condition of anonymity because of concern for his career, recounted a conversation between Awan and three colleagues in a House cafeteria several years ago in which Awan seemed to relish bragging about his ability to have people harassed in Pakistan.

“He wanted to build a CRM [customer relationship management software] but he wanted to do it in Pakistan,” the aide told TheDCNF. “But the government doesn’t allow that. They have to be American, but Imran said, ‘Well, we can say that they’re American, but really they’ll be in Pakistan. I have these guys that work for the Faisalabad police department, and all we have to do is pay them $100 a month and they take them over to the police station, strip their clothes off, hang them upside down and beat them with a shoe. And that person will work hard and be loyal from then on.’ And we were all like, ‘what the fuck.’ Two other people were there. We said, ‘he’s a fucking monster.’”