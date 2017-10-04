October 4, 2017

CIVIL RIGHTS UPDATE: Mizzou professor sues university over ‘gun ban’ on campus: Instructor claims university’s gun policy is unconstitutional after state passed ‘strict scrutiny’ on gun restrictions. “Royce de R. Barondes, an associate professor of law at the university, is questioning the campus’s gun policy, which states that ‘the possession of firearms on university property is prohibited except in regularly approved programs or by university agents or employees in the line of duty.’ Barondes is a concealed carry permit holder in the state of Missouri and also teaches a course on firearms law, according to The Washington Times.”