October 3, 2017

NO SYMPATHY FOR THE REPUBLICAN DEVILS. “A top legal executive at CBS, Hayley Geftman-Gold, said she ‘is not even sympathetic’ for the victims of the shooting at a country music festival at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas Sunday night,” Neo-Neocon writes. “But why did Geftman-Gold allow herself to write this on Facebook? Did she think it wouldn’t come back to bite her?”

[Note added 4:45 PM: See ADDENDUM below; CBS has fired her.]

But whatever happens, I would wager that what prompted Geftman-Golds to feel quite safe in expressing her sentiments is the fact that she most likely lives in a liberal bubble that has allowed and even at times encouraged such thoughts. I’ve lived in liberal bubbles, and I still operate in smaller liberal bubbles at times, and although I’ve never personally heard anything quite approaching the viciousness of Geftman-Golds’ remarks, I hear plenty of hatred and contempt expressed for Republicans in general.

It’s pretty standard, and after a while it becomes a sort of expected background noise to those who frequent such circles continually, and whatever shock value it might have had (if it had any in the first place) probably starts wearing off. If everyone considers expressions of hatred for members of a political party standard and worth hardly a yawn, after a while those expressions might start to escalate.