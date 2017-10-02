October 2, 2017

“I SAW PEOPLE PLUGGING BULLET HOLES WITH THEIR FINGERS.”

So I already carry a Quik-Clot trauma pack in my car, but I wonder if we shouldn’t have those, and tourniquets, widely distributed. As we learned with the Boston Marathon bombing, in mass-casualty events getting bleeding under control fast is key, and responders are often overwhelmed. It’s fine to keep this stuff in your car, but at these big public events maybe the organizers need to have mass-casualty first-aid kits, not just the usual stuff for bloody noses and scraped knees. A sad sign of the times.